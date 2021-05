Congress on Monday further postponed the election for party Chief in view of the current COVID-19 situation, said sources.

The Congress had earlier decided to have a new Congress president in place before June 2021 and the party's central election authority had proposed holding the election on June 23.

The decision was taken by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi to assess the party's losses in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

The polls were held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Party sources said that the deliberations would help Congress prepare for the next round of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In the meeting, Sonia Gandhi also expressed concern about a possible third COVID wave and said that the Modi Government has abdicated its responsibility and left vaccination to states.

Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief after Rahul’s resignation following party's debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since then, Congress has been witnessing a phase of dissatisfaction among the party leaders over the leadership issue.