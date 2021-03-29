Congress fields Ajit Mangaraj for Pipili by-election Updated : March 29, 2021 03:47 PM IST While the last date for filing nomination papers is March 30, the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3. Counting of votes will take place on May 2 and the results will be declared the same day, officials said. Published : March 29, 2021 03:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply