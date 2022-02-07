PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi for referring to entrepreneurs as COVID variants, says Congress indulging in 'blind opposition'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the world is moving fast towards a new world order post-COVID-19 pandemic and India must take the global leadership role.

While replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

Taking on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that there is no change in its ego even after losing so many elections, adding that the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

"You can oppose me, but why are you opposing the government's schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said.

The Prime Minister also took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and criticised his AA-variant jibe made a few days back. Gandhi had said in the Parliament a couple of days ago that "the double-A variant is spreading in the economy."

Modi criticised Gandhi for saying so and added that Congress was suffering because of this attitude. "How can someone talk about our industrialists in this manner… Congress is suffering because of this," the PM said.

"You have not only aligned with the left but also adopted the same language.

You have fallen to such a level that you have become a subject of the joke," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his party firmly believes in democracy and criticism as well.

"(I) believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said.

Prior to this comment, Modi lauded the startups and how they’re becoming unicorns. How that’s happening because of the government’s polities… And soon we’ll have more than 100 unicorns some of whom have the potential to become global companies.

