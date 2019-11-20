#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Congress demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhi family, Manmohan Singh

Updated : November 20, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the Special Protection Group cover to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family.
The Youth Congress has called for a march to Parliament on the issue.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also slammed the government for withdrawing security of top leaders.
