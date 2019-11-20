Congress demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhi family, Manmohan Singh

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the Special Protection Group cover to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family. Raising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should be "restored" going beyond "partisan politics."

The party has been raising the issue in both the Houses. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has called for a march to Parliament on the issue.

A statement issued by the Youth Congress late on Tuesday said, "Indian Youth Congress will organise Parliament gherao to protest against the government's decision to remove SPG cover to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

"IYC will organise gherao of the Parliament on Wednesday to protest against ignoble and shameful act of the BJP government which has decided to remove SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Pandey.

Earlier the Congress MPs on Tuesday walked out of Lok Sabha along with DMK on the same issue.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also slammed the government for withdrawing security of top leaders. He said that Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated due to withdrawal of security which was proved by the Justice J.S. Verma Commission.