Congress renews demand for caste census, Rahul Gandhi wants reservation enhanced

The Congress on Monday raised the pitch for the caste-based census, asking the government to release the data and remove the 50 percent ceiling on reservation which would help the underprivileged.

Demanding more quota for Dalits and tribals based on their population, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the underprivileged need economic and political power and not empty words.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an up-to-date caste census, saying meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete without such data.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar too has supported the demand saying it would be beneficial for all sections of society. The Bihar Assembly too had passed a resolution on the same.

However, the BJP's central leadership is yet to respond to the demand for a socio-economic and caste census raised now by the Congress.

"Prime Minister ji, the underprivileged need political and economic power, not empty words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Take these three steps: Make the 2011 census figures public, tell how many OBCs are there in the country and remove the 50 percent cap on reservations. Give reservation to Dalits, tribals according to their population."

Kharge stressed that conducting the census is the responsibility of the Union Government.

"I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other opposition parties," the Congress chief said in his letter dated April 16.

Citing its benefits, Nitish Kumar said his government had conducted a similar survey in Bihar.

"We have been in favour of the caste census right from the very beginning. When the central government refused to do so, we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own. It is going on in the state. The exercise will provide data to the government for carrying out works for the benefit of weaker sections of society," Kumar told reporters in Patna.

Regional parties in Uttar Pradesh the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also voiced their support for the census in the past.

The SP had promised a caste census in Uttar Pradesh in its 2022 election manifesto. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently said that it will be an important issue for the 2024 parliamentary elections and is getting support from regional parties.

"Had SP formed the government in UP, it would have gone ahead with the caste census in the state," Yadav had said.

BSP chief Mayawati had in February said it was necessary for the Centre to come forward to get the caste census done across the country.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave a twist to the Congress leaders’ statement saying that the party wanted to reverse the reservation provided to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs by the BJP government in Karnataka.

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.

"So the Congress politics of lies and promise and scoot politics continues. That is why voters chose BJP because we deliver what we promise," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP government in Karnataka has scrapped the 4 percent quota for Muslims and has divided it equally among the Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the poll-bound state, which comprises a majority of the population.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar sought to know why the government was against the caste census and said it would help frame better policy.

"The prime minister claims he belongs to the other backward classes. If the government really loves the OBCs, then it becomes important to ask some questions to the government. Why is the government of India so reluctant to issue the data pertaining to caste and social and economic status of people in the country," he asked.

"If the prime minister comes from the OBC category then he should ensure that all posts which are lying vacant will be filled but before that there "They will take votes based on caste and attack them on caste basis, but they will not come out with data on what is their numbers," the Congress leader alleged.

Kharge in his letter noted that for the first time, the UPA Government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households.

"For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though the Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014," Kharge said.

"In the absence of an updated caste census, I am afraid a reliable database so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government," Kharge said.

"We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi said only 7 per cent of central government secretaries are members from Other Backward Castes, Dalits and tribal communities.

