The Congress has promised to increase the rice quantity to the families of economically weaker section from 5 kg to 10 kg per person per household, but the Centre has discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the OMSS to state governments.

Politics continued over the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme as the ruling Congress protested against the Centre for allegedly restraining the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from allocating extra rice to the state.

The Congress said it will hold the BJP responsible if there is a delay in implementation of the scheme which is scheduled to be begin from July 1. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Delhi and is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders in the national capital.

In a desperate attempt to create problems for the implementation of Anna Bhagya 2.0, @narendramodi led Government of India writes to FCI to stop sale of rice to State under Open Market Sale Scheme. Why is @narendramodi & @BJP4Karnataka against us giving 10 Kgs of free rice to… pic.twitter.com/OlclyUaTbF— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 15, 2023