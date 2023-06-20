CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsCongress, BJP spar over Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka; Punjab to supply rice

Congress, BJP spar over Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka; Punjab to supply rice

Congress, BJP spar over Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka; Punjab to supply rice
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 3:16:33 PM IST (Updated)

The Congress has promised to increase the rice quantity to the families of economically weaker section from 5 kg to 10 kg per person per household, but the Centre has discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the OMSS to state governments.

Politics continued over the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme as the ruling Congress protested against the Centre for allegedly restraining the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from allocating extra rice to the state.

The Congress said it will hold the BJP responsible if there is a delay in implementation of the scheme which is scheduled to be begin from July 1. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Delhi and is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders in the national capital.
"We are committed to the people of Karnataka that we will provide them 10 kg of free rice. It is the duty of the Central government to give us rice. We were giving them money and they agreed to give but now they have refused. We are fighting against the double-standard politics of BJP. We will buy rice from other states and fulfill our poll promise," says Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X