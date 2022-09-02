By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 3,500-km yatra will see over 50 Congress leaders along with 300 other ‘yatris’ travel from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is building up to be one of the biggest political rallies organised by the Congress in recent times. Led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, the 3,500-km yatra will see over 50 Congress leaders along with 300 other 'yatris' travel from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. Congress has already revealed the pamphlets, logo, and even a website for the political rally. The party has also released the list of leaders who will be joining the 'yatra'.

"This is an open invitation to all to join and walk with us. India belongs to all of us. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is for all," the party said on its website.

The yatra is aimed at raising important issues like increasing disharmony, growing inflation, rampant unemployment and the rising threat to Indian democracy.

ALSO READ:

"Economically, the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer. Common people are distressed by sky-rocketing inflation and unemployment," the party said.

"Kisans (farmers) and khet mazdoors (agricultural labourers) are being buried under debt. The assets of our country are being sold to crony capitalists at a huge loss," the party added.

The yatra's slogans capture the sentiment and convey the message effectively. The slogan, 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' (walk together, unite the country) encourages and highlights the need for citizens to unite in the fight. Other slogans like '‘Mehengai Se Nata Todo, Mil Kar Bharat Jodo' (break ties with inflation, unite India) highlight the issue of growing inflation in the country and how to raise their voice. The Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation was at 15.18 percent in July and at 16.63 percent in May, a record high.

Another slogan for the rally is 'Berozagari Ka Jaal Todo, Bharat Jodo' (break the web of unemployment, unite India), a taunt towards the BJP-led Central government over its inability to handle the growing unemployment crisis. While the government doesn't publish unemployment data, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy noted that unemployment stood at 6.8 percent in July.

One more slogan talks about 'nafrat' (hate), which is turning attention towards the growing communal tension across India. Another one urges all to save the Constitution through 'Samvidhan Bachao' as the Congress Party has repeatedly accused the ruling government of destroying the democratic structure of India.