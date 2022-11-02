Mini
The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.
As Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, many schools in Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Bowenpally and other areas have declared holiday in view of the traffic diversions announced in the city from 6 am to 6 pm.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban
IST3 Min(s) Read
Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report
IST3 Min(s) Read
Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was joined by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt during the Yatra
Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/eIBiFQaLXi
Bhatt was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him. People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi. She has been vocal about various issues on social media.
The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!