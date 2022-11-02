    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Several schools shut in Hyderabad today; here's why

    Several schools shut in Hyderabad today; here's why

    Several schools shut in Hyderabad today; here's why

    Several schools shut in Hyderabad today; here's why
    CNBCTV18.com

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.

    As Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, many schools in Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Bowenpally and other areas have declared holiday in view of the traffic diversions announced in the city from 6 am to 6 pm.

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was joined by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt during the Yatra
    Bhatt was seen walking with Gandhi while having a discussion with him. People cheered as she walked for some distance at a brisk pace with Gandhi. She has been vocal about various issues on social media.
    The Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.
    The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.
    With inputs from PTI
