    Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up Karnataka leg, enter Telangana

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed from Yermarus to make a final exit from Karnataka and enter Telangana via that state’s Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.

    According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.
    During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district.
    Gandhi started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 via Gundlupet.
    According to the Wayanad MP, his ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ aims to unite the country against ”divisive forces” that are ”spreading hatred” in the country.
    Bharat Jodo YatraCongressRahul Gandhi

