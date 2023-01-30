Whether it was about actors and activists joining the padayatra or about controversies filling up the political arena — here are the top 10 highlights from the Bharat Jodo Yatra since it commenced on September 7.

"Mohabbat ka karwan badh raha hai, desh judh raha hai," said the Congress before its four-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, concluded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Launched in September last year, the mega rally went on for 134 days and covered as many as 14 states and 75 districts, with the theme of uniting the nation against hatred, unemployment and inflation. Even when the crucial Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections were underway, the Congress dearly focused on its Bharat Jodo Yatra — bringing into focus the party's dedication towards its brainchild.

Did the grand old party achieve its goal of uniting the nation? This might be hard to deduct until the results are out for the upcoming assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha elections. But, the yatra surely garnered attention and love from leaders of other Opposition parties like PDP, NC, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This holds crucial for the Congress as parties hope to form a United Opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

More than just "winning elections", the Bharat Jodo Yatra was about spreading love and opposing the politics of hatred. In this journey of the Congress — the party which has been facing major poll debacles in the past, except for in Himachal Pradesh — many unprecedented scenes were witnessed. Whether it was about actors and activists joining the padayatra or about controversies filling up the political arena — here are the top 10 highlights from the Bharat Jodo Yatra since it commenced on September 7.

Rahul Gandhi was the talk of the town as he marched wearing a simple white T-shirt during chilly winters. Everyone asked: Rahul Gandhi ko thand Kya nahi lagti? As his sartorial choices were being speculated, the Congress leader replied by sharing an anecdote on Monday: "Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn't have food. I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same..."

2. Security lapses or no security lapses

There were two instances during the Bharat Jodo yatra when the question of security lapse was raised. The first incident happened on January 17 when a man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and tried to hug him during the Bharat Jodo yatra in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi then refuted claims of the security lapse and said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited.

The second instance was during the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the yatra. While Congress leaders said the administration had failed to provide security and that police arrangements "completely collapsed" during the yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir police denied any security lapses at the moment. The Yatra was briefly cancelled but resumed later.

In a free-wheeling "non-political" interview with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Rahul Gandhi discussed China's approach to India, Meanwhile, Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, revealed how he was a "bitter critic" of Mahatma Gandhi during his teen. He also confessed that one of his finest movies, Hey Ram was his idea of 'saying sorry to Bapu'.

4. Bharat Jodo yatra was a star-studded event

Leaders and dignitaries from different ‪fields joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. From former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Riya Sen and Pooja Bhatt to director Amol Palekar to Hip-hop artist Divine to social activists Harsh Mander and Medha Patkar to MK Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi to physicist and former IIT Delhi professor Vipin Kumar Tripathi to Poet and theatre actor Akshay Shimpi — many celebrities joined the padayatra.

5. Among these prominent figures, Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike had become the attraction at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

6. Rahul Gandhi in turban : The Congress leader paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in early January before beginning the Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

7. Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering despite heavy rainfall and snowfall was among some impactful moments of the yatra. completely drenched in rain, Gandhi completed his address to a public meeting amid a heavy downpour in Mysuru. During the concluding event in Jammu and Kashmir, he was seen making a speech amid snowfall.

Apart from this, some hearty moments from Bharat Jodo Yatra were widely shared on social media. In one such visual, Rahul Gandhi was seen with kids, playing football, sharing chocolates and hugging them. In another image, he was seen tying shoe laces of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Controversies were not at bay when Congress leaders were marching all the long from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had raked up a storm, saying that BJP leaders played no role in the fight for Independence. He was speaking at a rally as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Congress won Independence for India and for the unity of the nation, Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life, and Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for this nation’s unity. So this is what we did, our party leaders laid down their lives. What did you do? Aapke ghar mein koi desh ke liye kutta toh mara hai? Kya koi toh kurbani di hai? Nahi (Has even a dog died in your house? Have you given any sacrifice? No). But even then they call themselves patriots and whatever we say, we will be traitors."

Laughter, snow fight, and frosty treats: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were often sharing a light moment during the padayatra. On Monday, they were seen having a snowball fight in Srinagar. The video was shared by Rahul on Twitter.