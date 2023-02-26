Congress considering another countrywide yatra, this time from east-to-west

The Congress is considering a Pasighat-to-Porbandar yatra, the party said, after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the "tapasya" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward.

After the Congress party concluded the 4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, the party on February 26 said it is considering another such countrywide march, this time from east-to-west.

Addressing the Congress plenary session in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told news agency PTI.

The Congress is considering a Pasighat-to-Porbandar yatra, he said, after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the "tapasya" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward.

Ramesh, however, pointed out that it may not have such an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and there would probably be fewer yatris. "It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra," he said. Also, this yatra would be of a shorter duration than the Bharat Jodo Yatra, adding that more details would be decided over the next few weeks.

The Congress leader noted that with elections in Karnataka in April, rains from June and again state polls in November, the march would have been planned before June or before November.

Meanwhile, as Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress.

Also Read | Kharge at Congress Plenary: Ready to align with the likeminded to defeat BJP in 2024 polls

"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Nava Raipur.

Earlier on February 15, the Congress carried out 85 amendments in its constitution at the plenary session to provide a 50 percent reservation to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), women, youth and minorities in its working committee and at all party positions.

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include former prime ministers from the party and former AICC chiefs, besides leaders of the Congress in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.