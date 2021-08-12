Congress asks PM Modi 'how afraid are you?' as Twitter accounts of party, senior leaders get locked

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the party's official Twitter account and that of a large number of its leaders and workers have been blocked by the microblogging site. It happened after party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was blocked after he posted pictures of the family of the nine-year-old alleged rape and murder victim last week in violation of the law.

The Congress also raised on the social media platform Instagram saying that nothing would stop the party from fighting for justice and exposing the truth. The post read, "Modi ji, just how afraid are you?"

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers have been blocked by Twitter. He alleged that Twitter is acting against Congress leaders under pressure from the government.

"Twitter is clearly acting under government's pressure, as it did not remove the same pictures shared by the Twitter accounts of National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a few days," Gupta said. The party said the Twitter accounts of AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have also been locked.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the alleged blocking of the Congress's official Twitter account, questioning whether it was linked to opposing the politics and policies of the BJP.

"What's going on Twitter, TwitterIndia, Jack Dorsey. What's going on? We strongly condemn the blocking of the accounts of Congress and senior leaders of the Congress party," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

The TMC's West Bengal unit general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it was a dangerous trend.