Politics Congress asks Narendra Modi if he will hold 'Namaste Trump' after US President questions India's COVID numbers Updated : October 01, 2020 11:28 PM IST US President Donald Trump questioned India's COVID-19 numbers and accused it of concealing figures during the presidential debate. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel questioned the government if it would answer the allegations made by President Trump.