  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Congress asks Narendra Modi if he will hold 'Namaste Trump' after US President questions India's COVID numbers

Updated : October 01, 2020 11:28 PM IST

US President Donald Trump questioned India's COVID-19 numbers and accused it of concealing figures during the presidential debate.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel questioned the government if it would answer the allegations made by President Trump.
Congress asks Narendra Modi if he will hold 'Namaste Trump' after US President questions India's COVID numbers

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

H1FY21 Market Round-up: Reliance powers nearly a third of Nifty's 31% rally

H1FY21 Market Round-up: Reliance powers nearly a third of Nifty's 31% rally

Google to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their news

Google to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their news

AAI likely to post net loss of over Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, first in 25 years

AAI likely to post net loss of over Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, first in 25 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement