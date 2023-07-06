Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as in-charge of party's student wing NSUI

Congress has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as handed over the command of party's student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI).
Kanhaiya Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Congress's party's student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge.
The letter by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal read, " Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect."
