Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as in-charge of party's student wing NSUI

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 5:50:09 PM IST (Published)

Congress has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as handed over the command of party's student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Kanhaiya Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Congress's party's student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The letter by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal read, " Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect."
