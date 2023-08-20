Congress and BJP at loggerheads over CAG report on UDAN scheme

The Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are at loggerheads with each other on the CAG report on the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) report.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the CAG report has highlighted that the scheme did not work on 93 percent of its routes.

A regional connectivity scheme was launched under the name of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on October 21, 2016, by the Union government to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government's promise of enabling those wearing slippers travel by air has not been fulfilled "just like all their promises".

"We are not saying this, the CAG Report is saying this! The scheme (UDAN) did not work on 93 per cent of the routes. Even independent audit of airlines was not done. The much publicized Helicopter services also remained stalled," Kharge alleged.

"Didn't get 'UDAN', just talk of lies and jumlas! India will not forgive such an incompetent government now!" the Congress president said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Amit Malviya responded that Congress is cherry picking facts to score political points. Malviya said that the CAG Report also mentions that the scheme is a good initiative for increasing air connectivity as a faster, safer and affordable option of travel for common people, with eco-multiplier effect.

As many as 74 airports/heliports/water aerodomes have been revived or upgraded and operationalised, providing air connectivity to tier 2 & 3 cities, because of the UDAN scheme, he said. It also also the cradle for the birth of new regional airlines like IndiaOne, Star Air, FlyBig and Fly91, along with a whole new market for small planes in India.

Last week, the Congress had also alleged the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pointed out "scams" in infrastructure projects of the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be held accountable.

There should be a probe into the alleged scams and accountability should be fixed, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had said, asking when will the PM break his "silence" on the alleged irregularities.