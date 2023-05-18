Congress aims for efficient governance without fiscal endangerment in Karnataka, says Rajeev Gowda

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But, with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.

However are political parties cognisant of the cost of their promises and the state of state finances?

Rajeev Gowda, national spokesperson of Congress, maintains that while the party rejects the notion of "freebies," they remain committed to pursuing inclusive plans.

Gowda said by focusing on administrative simplicity, Congress intends to ensure efficient governance without endangering fiscal discipline.

On the other hand, Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, argued that competitive politics compels parties to announce freebies as a strategic move to win elections. However, he does not believe that these poll promises played a significant role in the election results in Karnataka. Freebies are unsustainable and will ruin fiscal discipline, he said.

Watch video for entire discussion.