Congress aims for efficient governance without fiscal endangerment in Karnataka, says Rajeev Gowda

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But, with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.
The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.
However are political parties cognisant of the cost of their promises and the state of state finances?
Rajeev Gowda, national spokesperson of Congress, maintains that while the party rejects the notion of "freebies," they remain committed to pursuing inclusive plans.
Gowda said by focusing on administrative simplicity, Congress intends to ensure efficient governance without endangering fiscal discipline.
Also Read: Karnataka CM | Congress taps into Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar's strengths, but experts say challenges loom ahead
On the other hand, Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, argued that competitive politics compels parties to announce freebies as a strategic move to win elections. However, he does not believe that these poll promises played a significant role in the election results in Karnataka. Freebies are unsustainable and will ruin fiscal discipline, he said.
Watch video for entire discussion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Investing in EV Sector! Here's what the early-stage investors should look for before venturing
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation
May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India
May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Making UPI payments using credit cards — can it derail your financial discipline?
May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read