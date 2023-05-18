English
Congress aims for efficient governance without fiscal endangerment in Karnataka, says Rajeev Gowda

Congress aims for efficient governance without fiscal endangerment in Karnataka, says Rajeev Gowda

Congress aims for efficient governance without fiscal endangerment in Karnataka, says Rajeev Gowda
Profile image

By Latha Venkatesh  May 18, 2023 9:02:06 PM IST (Published)

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But, with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka have witnessed the Congress party's generous poll promises, which undeniably played a significant role in their electoral success. But with the evident success of these promises, there is a looming concern that other political parties, including the Congress, might be tempted to adopt a similar approach.

However are political parties cognisant of the cost of their promises and the state of state finances?
Rajeev Gowda, national spokesperson of Congress, maintains that while the party rejects the notion of "freebies," they remain committed to pursuing inclusive plans.
