Break your silence: Congress poses 9 questions to PM Modi on BJP government's ninth anniversary

As Narendra Modi completes nine years as Prime Minister of India, the Congress Party on Thursday said it has nine questions to ask the PM. The party also released a — '9 saal 9 sawaal'— on the same.

Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary, who is in-charge of communications, said the party wants PM Modi to break his silence on the nine questions.

The queries range from social justice to COVID-19. "Before the BJP begins its celebrations, the PM must reply to these questions," Ramesh said.

The Congress has put forth questions on the following for the PM:

1) Economy:

The Congress has asked why unemployment and inflation are skyrocketing in the country.

2) Agriculture and farmers: The INC asked why the agreements made with farmers while repealing the farm laws have not been honoured and why the income of the farmers did not double in the last nine years.

3) Corruption: On the recent Adani-Hindenburg row, the party asked why the government was putting the savings of people in SBI and LIC at risk to benefit Adani.

4) China and national security: The party asked the PM why China is still refusing to yield Indian territory even after 18 meetings and why they are continuing their aggressive tactics.

5) Social harmony: Congress asked the PM why politics of hatred is being used deliberately for electoral gains.

6) Social justice: It also asked why the government is silent on the atrocities against women and people from minorities.

7) Democracy and federalism: It also asked why Constitutional values have been weakened in the last nine years.

8) Welfare schemes: The party asked the PM why welfare schemes for those in need are being weakened by reducing their budgets.

9) COVID-19 mismanagement: The Congress asked why the Modi government has not compensated the families of all those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.