    Break your silence: Congress poses 9 questions to PM Modi on BJP government's ninth anniversary

    As PM Modi completes nine years in office, the Congress party posed nine questions for him to answer. The questions ranged on issues related to the economy, agriculture, COVID-19 pandemic, social harmony, among others.

    As Narendra Modi completes nine years as Prime Minister of India, the Congress Party on Thursday said it has nine questions to ask the PM. The party also released a — '9 saal 9 sawaal'— on the same.

    Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary, who is in-charge of communications, said the party wants PM Modi to break his silence on the nine questions.
    The queries range from social justice to COVID-19. "Before the BJP begins its celebrations, the PM must reply to these questions," Ramesh said.
