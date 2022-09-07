By CNBCTV18.com

The Congress will launch its 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday at a mega rally in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, as it seeks to flag issues like economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation. Ahead of the yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur.

Rahul will attend an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be present. After the event, Rahul along with other Congress leaders will walk to the venue of the public rally where the yatra will be formally launched.

Here are 10 key pointers from the yatra:

# The 3,570-km The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar , will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months. Before the launch of the yatra, Rahul will also visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue and Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.

# The yatra will focus on economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

# The 'padayatra' will move in two batches, one from 7-10:30 am and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include a lesser number of participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. On average, the 'padyatris' plan to walk around 22-23 km daily.

# The Congress has classified 119 leaders, including Rahul, as 'Bharat Yatris' who will walk through the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The classification of those participating in the yatra is — 'Bharat Yatris', 'Atithi Yatris', 'Pradesh Yatris' and 'Volunteer Yatris'.

# The 'padayatra' will reach Kerala on September 11 and will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. The yatra will remain in Karnataka for 21 days before moving to other states northwards.

# The The Bharat yatris will spend their nights in 59 containers mounted on trucks. Food will be prepared at campsites and they will get access to laundry once in three days when they are expected to reach the cities. Due to security reasons, Rahul will have a container for himself, while the others bunk together for the next 150 days. Most of the containers can accommodate 12 persons, a media report said.

# Of the total 119 participants, 28 are women. The oldest member to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra is 58-year-old Vijendra Singh Mahlawat of Rajasthan, while the youngest are Ajam Jombla and Bem Bai, both aged 25, from Arunachal Pradesh.

# The participants of the yatra have been asked to dress in white to maintain uniformity.