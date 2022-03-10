'Congratulations to the people of Punjab,' says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP is set to form government

Mann has stated that his first action would be to tackle the problem of unemployment in the state.
इस इंक़लाब के लिए पंजाब के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/BIJqv8OnGa— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2022
I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022
We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us. 1/2— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 10, 2022
The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022