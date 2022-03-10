'Congratulations to the people of Punjab,' says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP is set to form government

Even as votes are still being counted in five states that went to the polls, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) seems poised for victory in Congress-ruled Punjab. The AAP has won 16 seats and leading in 76 for a total of 92 against a total of 117 assembly seats. The almost confirmed win has sparked reactions from leaders across parties.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national chief Arvind Kejriwal posted a picture striking the ‘V for victory’ pose with AAP’s Chief Ministerial face Bhagwant Mann.

“Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution,” said Kejriwal on Twitter in Hindi.

इस इंक़लाब के लिए पंजाब के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/BIJqv8OnGa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2022 Mann has stated that his first action would be to tackle the problem of unemployment in the state. Mann has stated that his first action would be to tackle the problem of unemployment in the state.

“We will ensure that youth does not have to go abroad… Within a month, you will observe changes,” Mann said in his victory speech.

“We were targeted by rivals, and insulted me & Kejriwal ji..I want to say the mud they have splashed on us ..we are forgiving all of them but from now onwards They have to start giving respect to all the 3 crore people of Punjab,” he added.

Other leaders in the state have accepted the results as well.

“I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to AAP Punjab and Bhagwant Mann,” tweeted former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the leader of the newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Captain Singh has lost the election from Patiala to his AAP competitor.

I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022

“We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to (sic) SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us,” wrote Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal.

We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us. 1/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 10, 2022

“The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!” Navjot Singh Sidhu , Punjab Congress chief said.

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

In what looks like a landslide victory for the AAP, a repeat of Delhi for the start-up party, Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi lost both the seats he contested to AAP candidates, while Sidhu is trailing in his seat. Badal also lost the contest from his seat.

