Politics Cong to hold nationwide protests on Friday against holding of NEET, JEE Updated : August 27, 2020 12:49 PM IST State units of the Congress will be holding protests on Friday at 11 am in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, he said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said health and safety of 25 lakh students are being jeopardised in the ensuing JEE, NEET exams as students are protesting across the country.