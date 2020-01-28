Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Healthcare

Confusion and lost time: how testing woes slowed China's coronavirus response

Updated : January 28, 2020 02:29 PM IST

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, the new form of coronavirus was first identified as the cause of death of a 61-year-old man in Wuhan on January 10, when China shared gene information on the virus with other countries.
Despite the lack of reliable data and testing capacity in Wuhan, Chinese authorities assured citizens in the days after the virus had been identified that it was not widely transmissible.
China last week locked down the affected region in Hubei province in the biggest quarantine operation on record and is building two new hospitals to treat virus patients.
Confusion and lost time: how testing woes slowed China's coronavirus response
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement