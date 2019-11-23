Politics
‘Confident they will work diligently’: Modi, Shah congratulate Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on forming Maharashtra government
Updated : November 23, 2019 09:38 AM IST
BJP launches an overnight coup and turns the tables on rivals, engineering a split in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with a faction under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar breaking away and forming the government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning.
