A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a few others for allegedly passing 'inciteful' statements about President Droupadi Murmu's caste.

"The complainant (Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court advocate) accused Kejriwal, Kharge, and others of promoting enmity among communities and trying to create distrust for GoI to fulfill their political motives. The complaint was registered under sections 121,153A,505, and 34 IPC", news agency ANI reported.

This comes at a time when Opposition parties have accused the BJP-led government of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 27.

As per the complaint, Kharge, Kejiriwal and fellow politicians allegedly made statements and intentionally mentioned the 'caste' of the President, citing it as the reason for not getting an invitation to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," Opposition parties have said in a joint statement.

"However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response", it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.