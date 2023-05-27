English
    Complaint against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Congress chief Kharge over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 5:04:47 PM IST (Published)

    A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a few others for allegedly passing 'inciteful' statements about President Droupadi Murmu's caste.

    "The complainant (Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court advocate) accused Kejriwal, Kharge, and others of promoting enmity among communities and trying to create distrust for GoI to fulfill their political motives. The complaint was registered under sections 121,153A,505, and 34 IPC", news agency ANI reported.
    This comes at a time when Opposition parties have accused the BJP-led government of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 27.
