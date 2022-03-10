Colonelganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Colonelganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Colonelganj is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Colonelganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Colonelganj was won by Ajay Pratap Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Yogesh Pratap Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Yogesh Pratap Singh 'Yogesh Bhaiya'.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajay Pratap Singh garnered 82867 votes, securing 45.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28405 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.57 percent.