Cold wave continues in Delhi-NCR, other northern states; likely to get relief in a day

Intense cold spell continued on Monday in north Indian states – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, among others. National capital region (NCR) has been experiencing severe cold days since December 14. The average minimum temperature on Monday morning recorded at 4 degrees celsius.

On Sunday, average minimum temperature in Delhi was at 3.4 degree celsius, four notches below normal for this time of the year. The Met Department said that Delhi was witnessing the longest spell of cold wave in the last 22 years and likely to get some relief from Monday as the wind direction was expected to change.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was at as low as 2.5 degrees celsius. Jaipur registered the lowest minimum temperature in more than five decades and Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season.

According to Skymet, light to moderate rain and thundershowers were expected in different parts of Punjan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh between January 1 and January 3.

Authorities in Haryana has announced winter vacation for school. Movements of flights and trains were affected because of reduced visibility.

Meteorological Department said that wet spell over northwest and central India will continue from December 31, 2019, to January 3, 2020. In eastern parts, the wet spell will stay from January 1 to January 3, 2020.

There was dense fog in the morning at Palam which reduced visibility to 150 meters. At Safdarjung, there was moderate fog with a visibility of 600 meters.

Met department said that the mean temperature for December 2019 till Sunday was 19.07 degrees Celsius and it is "most likely to become second coldest December since 1901", behind 17.3 degrees Celsius in December 1997.

A significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening under influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in lower level. Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees celsius.

Sixteen flights were diverted and four cancelled from the Delhi airport on Monday due to heavy fog, an official said. Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres. Thirteen trains were also delayed for up to six hours due to fog.

The minimum temperatures in Haryana have been hovering close to the freezing point at some places, the state government has decided to close schools on December 30 and 31, an official statement said.

The Met department said severe cold will continue unabated over the next couple of days in Haryana and Punjab. In Jammu and Kashmir, the fringes of the Dal Lake froze on Sunday as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar.

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point, intensifying the cold wave in some areas in the region, the Met department said. Himachal Pradesh too is expected to witness snowfall on New Year's eve.