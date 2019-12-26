#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Cold wave continues in Delhi, mercury drops to 5.8 degree Celsius

Updated : December 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury dipping to 5.8 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The national capital so far has recorded the longest and the extreme cold spell in December month, since 1997.
The Met Department said Thursday will remain cold and the conditions will further deteriorate to "severe cold" later in the day.
Cold wave continues in Delhi, mercury drops to 5.8 degree Celsius
