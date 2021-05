Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan and Indian National Congress' Mayura Jayakumar were locked in a neck-and-neck fight in the Coimbatore (South) Assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu.

While Jayakumar was leading with 4409 votes, Haasan was a close second with 4293 votes at 12 PM, showed the data on the Election Commission website.

The Coimbatore (South) constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Coimbatore (South) was won by Amman K. Arjunan of AIADMK.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by R Doraiswamy alias Challenger Dorai of AIADMK.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Arjunan garnered 59788 votes, securing over 38.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17419 votes.

The constituency polled 153541 votes in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with a voter turnout of 62.59 percent.

The Coimbatore (South) constituency has a literacy level of 84.31 percent.