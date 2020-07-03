  • SENSEX
Coal workers strike enters second day

Updated : July 03, 2020 05:36 PM IST

Five trade unions, including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), working in Coal India Ltd (CIL) went on a three-day strike from Thursday to protest the decision of the government to start commercial coal mining.
