Coal belt's Jamuria to see 3-way electoral battle, with CPI(M) young face Aishe Ghosh pitted against TMC, BJP rivals Updated : April 23, 2021 05:19:22 IST CPM's Aishe Ghoshis pitted against TMC's Hareram Singh and BJP's Tapas Roy in Jamuria assembly constituency Of the 2.22 lakh voters in Jamuria, 27 percent are from the minority community, while around 25 percent belong to the scheduled castes and tribes Published : April 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST