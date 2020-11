The 2020 US presidential election is turning out to an exciting contest between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Although the latter has an edge over the current president as far as early trends go, it remains to be seen, if Trump will get four more years, or Biden will win the race to the White House.

In this CNBC-TV18 Special Podcast, Parikshit Luthra speaks to Sean Trende, Senior Election Analyst at Real Clear Politics to find out what's at stake, implications of record-high early voting, and the importance of swing states.

Trende speaks about Trump's presidency and how unpredictable he could be in his second term. He goes on to speak about the election process and reveals how Democrats waste votes, which makes them vulnerable to winning the popular vote, but losing the Electoral College.