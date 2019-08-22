Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Oil prices rise after US crude stocks draw
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Home Politics
Legal

CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the INX Media case and why was Chidambaram arrested?

Updated : August 22, 2019 02:26 PM IST

Investigators took Chidambaram from his New Delhi home on Wednesday night and drove him to the CBI office.
Chidambaram was taken into custody for alleged irregularities in the clearance given by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) given to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 307 crore in 2007 when he was finance minister.
His son Karti Chidambaram has already been named as a defendant in the money-laundering case.
CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the INX Media case and why was Chidambaram arrested?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV