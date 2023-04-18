CM Yogi Adityanath highlights improved law and order in UP days after Atiq Ahmed's killing

Reacting to the news of the encounter, members of the Opposition condemned the act and accused CM Yogi Adityanath of failing to protect law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

In a recent address to investors, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant improvement in the law and order situation in the state since he came into power in 2017.

His comments came days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's killing in a police encounter.

"Before 2017, law and order in Uttar Pradesh was bad and the state was infamous for riots. Earlier there was a crisis for the identity of the state, today the state is becoming a crisis for them (criminals and mafias)," Adityanath said.

Now, the mafia cannot threaten anyone in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister claimed.

Atiq and Ashraf were killed amid police presence on April 15 by three posing as journalists. The duo were at a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up when the encounter happened.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Adityanath further emphasized that no one should remain afraid in Uttar Pradesh anymore and that curfews and riots are a thing of the past.

He made these comments while at an event where he was signing an MoU on behalf of Uttar Pradesh with the Centre under the PM Mitra scheme to establish textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi.

On Monday, Aditynath constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing and also chaired a high-level meeting with top UP Police officials at his residence in Lucknow.

After Atiq's shooting, the chief minister instructed officers to be on alert and ensure the public didn't face any trouble whilst ensuring peace, law and order in the state.

Opposition strikes back

Reacting to the news of the encounter, members of the Opposition condemned the act and accused CM Yogi Adityanath of failing to protect law and order in Uttar Pradesh

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Assaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to note his disapproval of Atiq's extrajudicial killing.

"Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi said.

He added, "In a society where murderers are celebrated, what's the use of a criminal justice system?"

He went on to demand the resignation of Adityanath and for the Supreme Court to investigate the matter. On Tuesday afternoon, the apex court announced it would hear a plea on the same on April 24.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also slammed the Yogi-led government in Uttar Pradesh, slamming their "crime-free" claim.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar echoed their sentiments, saying that the UP government will have to face the consequences of the "rule of bullets in place of law."

With agency inputs.