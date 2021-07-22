Home

    CM Amarinder Singh signals truce, agrees to attend Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation ceremony tomorrow

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally assume charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents on Friday.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has agreed to attend the elevation ceremony of newly appointed state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday.
    Later, the Punjab CM's media adviser said in a tweet, "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team."
    Sidhu will formally assume charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents on Friday. The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.
    Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.
    The Chief Minister had also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won't meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.
    Sidhu was appointed as the new President for the party's Punjab unit on July 18. The leadership feels Sidhu can lead the party's campaign with fresh energy and enthusiasm and help ensure its victory in the upcoming assembly polls slated for early next year.
    The appointments came after days of internal squabbling and public bickering that virtually divided the state unit between two factions owing allegiance to Singh and Sidhu.
    (With inputs from PTI)
     
