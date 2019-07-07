Politics
Cloudy sky, light rains keep temperature in check in Delhi
Updated : July 07, 2019 07:17 PM IST
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
The humidity levels oscillated between 56 and 87 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Monday.
