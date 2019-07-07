Cloudy sky, light rains keep temperature in check in Delhi

A cloudy sky and light rains kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the official figures for the city, recorded 25 mm of rainfall in the morning.

The humidity levels oscillated between 56 and 87 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.