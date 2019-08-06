#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Closely following events in Jammu and Kashmir, says US

Updated : August 06, 2019 02:32 PM IST

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus voiced concern over reports of the detention of some Kashmiri leaders, and urged "respect for individual rights" and talks with those affected.
On Monday, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature. 
Closely following events in Jammu and Kashmir, says US
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Closing bell: Auto, financial stocks lift indices; Sensex up 277 points, Nifty at 10,948

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV