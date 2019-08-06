Closely following events in Jammu and Kashmir, says US

The US said that it has taken note of India's move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir and that New Delhi has described it as "strictly and internal matter".

In a cautious statement, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus voiced concern over reports of the detention of some Kashmiri leaders, and urged "respect for individual rights" and talks with those affected.

The US also urged for peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

The statement read: "We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. A We take note of India's announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India's plan to split the state into two union territories.

"We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter.

"We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities.

"We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the LoC."

On Monday, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.