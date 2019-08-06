Business
Closely following events in Jammu and Kashmir, says US
Updated : August 06, 2019 02:32 PM IST
State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus voiced concern over reports of the detention of some Kashmiri leaders, and urged "respect for individual rights" and talks with those affected.
On Monday, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.
