Politics Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears Updated : August 02, 2020 07:04 PM IST A sudden halt in Trump's expensive television advertisements last week highlighted the campaign's challenge. The president's campaign is scrambling for a reset, pausing advertisements while struggling to find both a cohesive message and a way to safely put the president on the road in front of voters. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply