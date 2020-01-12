#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweets with #StopAdani, asks Siemens to pull out of Australian mine

Updated : January 12, 2020 09:29 AM IST

Thunberg has called for Siemens to review its $20 million contract to supply rail infrastructure to Adani Group's Carmichael mine in Australia which has been facing backlash from environment experts.
Thunberg was in the news recently for her speech on preventing climate change in the United Nations.
