Claims about Rs 500-cr property false, we have been left in lurch: Vikas Dubey's wife

Updated : July 24, 2020 08:36 AM IST

"Today, we terribly needed him. He has left nothing for us. People may say that he has left a property worth Rs 500 crore, but the truth is that I do not have anything," the gangster's wife Richa Dubey told a TV news channel.
To a question that Dubey has properties worth crores at a number of places, even in Dubai, she said, "This is absolutely fake news. Just think, if a person has property worth crores, will his wife live in a 1,600 square feet house in Lucknow?"
"Had Vikas told me about his plan of killing the policemen, I would have made every effort to stop him," she said.
