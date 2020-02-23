#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
CJI Bobde says privacy a concern, proposes one law on environment

Updated : February 23, 2020 03:45 PM IST

"The two facets of globalisation that have posed the greatest challenges to the judiciaries across the world are the rise of global supply chains and the proliferation of information technology," said Bobde.
"In India, we are utilising technology in innovative ways to facilitate and assist the delivery of justice", he insisted.
He added that the judiciary is the guardian of constitutional values and serves to counter-balance populist forces in a commitment to the rule of law.
