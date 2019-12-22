Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, says Narendra Modi
Updated : December 22, 2019 04:03 PM IST
Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours.
Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan, Modi said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.
