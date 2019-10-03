#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
Citizenship Bill: Thousands of Manipuris take to the streets again, children form human chain chanting anti-bill slogans

Updated : October 03, 2019 08:03 PM IST

Hundreds of Imas (mothers) once again gathered outside the Ima Keithel, the ‘market of the mothers’, with placards and banners reading - “Withdraw CAB unconditionally”, “No CAB in Northeast”
A delegation of protesting bodies led by MANPAC Convenor submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister N Biren Singh
The NEFIP leadership is also trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue
