Citizenship Bill: Thousands of Manipuris take to the streets again, children form human chain chanting anti-bill slogans
Updated : October 03, 2019 08:03 PM IST
Hundreds of Imas (mothers) once again gathered outside the Ima Keithel, the ‘market of the mothers’, with placards and banners reading - “Withdraw CAB unconditionally”, “No CAB in Northeast”
A delegation of protesting bodies led by MANPAC Convenor submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister N Biren Singh
The NEFIP leadership is also trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue
