Citizenship Bill: “Joi Aai Asom” slogans grow louder as govt tries to control volatile uprising
Updated : December 13, 2019 09:33 AM IST
Three persons reportedly died in police firing in Guwahati on Thursday, and scores injured as police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters.
A sea of crowd gathered in Latashil field in a mass protest demonstration against Citizenship Bill by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).
AASU has decided to hold a 12 hour hunger strike in the Chandmari field in Guwahati on Friday.
