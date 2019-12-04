Citizenship Amendment Bill: Union cabinet clears the key bill on Modi govt's agenda, say sources
Updated : December 04, 2019 11:22 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government is likely to clear the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday at a meeting of the Union Cabinet at the Parliament House Annexe building.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.
