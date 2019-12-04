Citizenship Amendment Bill: Union cabinet clears the key bill on Modi govt's agenda, say sources

The Narendra Modi government has cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday at a meeting of the Union Cabinet at the Parliament House Annexe building, according to sources. The bill will likely be taken up in the Lok Sabha next week. The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

The NDA government had introduced the Bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. However, it couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha due to vehement protests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), according to news agency PTI.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was among those who attended the meetings. The groups, including the influential All Assam Students Union, conveyed to the home minister their concerns on the bill and how the proposed legislation could affect the indigenous people of the Northeast, the PTI report added.

The consultations on CAB were initiated by the home minister on Friday and Saturday, and Tuesday's meetings were third such session on the subject.

Shah has convened the meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB.

Rajnath Singh asks BJP MPs to be present in Parliament

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables it in Parliament.

The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was also raised at the parliamentary party meeting, as Singh underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence many times, sources said.

Modi, who was not present in the meeting, has often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs.