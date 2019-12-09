Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced in LS: How is CAB different from NRC?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday with 293 'Ayes' and 82 'Noes'.

Home minister Amit Shah tabled the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha even as protests continued in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in Delhi on Monday opposing the Bill.

The Union Cabinet cleared the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had introduced the Bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. However, it couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha due to Opposition protests and eventually lapsed after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is opposed by several across the country including the Opposition. The Left parties have decided to move amendments to the CAB.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Bill?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

A person belonging to any of these faiths from the three nations can apply for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in the country, without having to prove his/her birth.

The amended Bill covers people who were “forced or compelled to seek shelter in India due to persecution on the ground of religion..”. The Bill aims to protect these people from proceedings against them in the claim of illegal migration.

People who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014 are eligible of citizenship, as per the proposed changes while the current law makes it mandatory for people to have resided for a minimum of 11 years in the country to be eligible for citizenship.

Why is it controversial?

The primary opposition to the Bill is that it makes illegal migrants eligible for citizenship on the basis of religion, which critics say violates the spirit of equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

The CAB has also faced opposition and reservation from many political outfits, including NDA alliance partners over concerns that granting citizenship to foreigners will undermine the ethnic communities living in regions.

Minority outfits have lashed out against the Bill for leaving out Muslims and also on the ground that it is at odds with the Constitution, which does not differentiate between citizens on the basis of religion.

"We reject this Bill. It is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity," Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Assam, said in an interaction with reporters.

What changes do left parties want?

The Left would move two amendments seeking deletion of reference to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and religions in the Bill, bringing under its ambit refugees from all neighbouring countries, it said on Sunday.

How is it different from NRC?

The National Register of Citizens, the process of which has been recently completed in Assam, looks to remove illegal immigrants from India.

According to NRC, a person, to be eligible to be a citizen, would have to prove that either they or their ancestors were in India on or before March 24, 1971, the eve of the Bangladesh War. The war of liberation had begun in Bangladesh the next day, which sent thousands of refugees to India.

The Centre would be extending the NRC process to the rest of India. The NRC has nothing to do with religion, whereas, the CAB is based on some faiths.

Why Assam is seeing massive protests against CAB?

Some groups in the state feel that CAB could nullify the 1985 Assam Accord, which had set March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal refugees.

While the NRC was aimed at deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of their religions, the CAB is likely to benefit non-Muslim migrants, according to some activists.

In Assam, the protesters were seen targeting lawmakers wherever they find them. On Sunday, anti-Bill protesters showed black flags to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati and Kaliabor in Central Assam as his convoy passed through.

In Assam’s Golaghat district, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora got stranded as protesters gheraoed his private residence there. Several other leaders including ministers, MPs and MLAs had to face the wrath of angry protesters.

Will the CAB impact NRC?

The BJP has claimed that the CAB will assist those left out of the final NRC. However, experts say that the CAB, which provides citizenship to minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, cannot help the Gorkhas, Scheduled Tribes, Bhojpuri, Koch Rajbongshi, Tea Tribes as they cannot claim to have migrated from these nations.

Protests in other parts of Northeast

Beginning midnight of Sunday, the Manipur People against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 (MANPAC), a conglomerate of 88 CSOs of the state, has called for a 50-hour mass protest that will continue till Wednesday morning.

The Tripura United Indigenous Peoples Council (TUIPC), a joint body of 48 returnee insurgents’ organisations, has called for a 50-hour Tripura bandh beginning Monday in demand of a withdrawal of the redrafted Bill.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) comprising of all student organisations of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, has been long demanding that the entire region be exempted from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.