Politics
Citizenship Amendment Bill gets Cabinet nod: Here's a brief guide to the contentious bill
Updated : December 04, 2019 01:18 PM IST
The primary opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill is that it makes illegal migrants eligible for citizenship on the basis of religion.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval.
