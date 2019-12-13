AP
Citizenship Amendment Bill becomes law after late night President nod
Updated : December 13, 2019 08:27 AM IST
Notification of the President's assent for the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is said to have come at 11 pm on Thursday.
The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more