#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks see brighter world as trade, UK clouds lift
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Sterling sparkles after election poll, yuan up on trade deal reports
Home Politics
AP

Citizenship Amendment Bill becomes law after late night President nod

Updated : December 13, 2019 08:27 AM IST

Notification of the President's assent for the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is said to have come at 11 pm on Thursday. 
The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette.
Citizenship Amendment Bill becomes law after late night President nod
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV