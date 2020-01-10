Politics
Citizenship Amendment Act comes into effect from January 10
Updated : January 10, 2020 10:59 PM IST
In a gazette notification, the Union home ministry said the act under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from January 10.
The CAA was passed by parliament on December 11.
